One killed in Meigs County crash

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died following a crash in Meigs County this weekend.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:32 p.m. Sunday, July 25 on Route 7. Troopers say a vehicle traveling south allegedly drove left of center hitting a vehicle traveling north head-on. The southbound vehicle then overturned.

The OSHP says the driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as Jacob Wolfe, 19, of Pomeroy, OH, died of his injuries. The driver of the southbound vehicle and a passenger in the northbound vehicle were both taken to medical facilities with “non-incapacitating” injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS