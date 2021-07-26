One killed in Meigs County crash

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died following a crash in Meigs County this weekend.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:32 p.m. Sunday, July 25 on Route 7. Troopers say a vehicle traveling south allegedly drove left of center hitting a vehicle traveling north head-on. The southbound vehicle then overturned.

The OSHP says the driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as Jacob Wolfe, 19, of Pomeroy, OH, died of his injuries. The driver of the southbound vehicle and a passenger in the northbound vehicle were both taken to medical facilities with “non-incapacitating” injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.