One killed when man starts shooting randomly at Ohio gas station

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a man who started shooting randomly at people and cars at a Cleveland gas station fatally shot an 81-year-old man.

The suspect, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was captured shortly after the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon when a witness called 911 and followed him from the station. It’s not yet known what charges he will face. The man walked through the gas station parking lot and shot at various people and vehicles.

Authorities say Anthony Watkins was shot several times in the head and body and was pronounced dead a short time later. It’s not yet known what sparked the shooting.

