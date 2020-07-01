One man shot after Gallia County dispute

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a Raccoon Township shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Herbert Baer, 36, was shot in the leg during a confrontation.

Officers were called to the scene on Eagle Road just after 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 1. The initial investigation indicates the shooting was a result of a dispute surrounding the exchange of property, Champlin says.

Medical officials transported Baer to Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis where he was initially treated. He was later transported by an Air-Medical Helicopter to Huntington, West Virginia.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The other individual involved in the incident has been taken to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation. More details will be provided as they become available.

Champlin says there is no threat to public safety at this time.

