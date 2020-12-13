One person dead after car crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person has died after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Lawrence County on Saturday afternoon.

According to Ohio Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 4:11 p.m. on State Route 93 near milepost 10 in Elizabeth Township.

According to troopers, Ryan Justice, 37, of Ironton was driving northbound of State Route 93 and Jennifer Whisman, 36, of Pedro, was driving southbound at the same time. Justice’s vehicle traveled left of the center and struck Whisman’s vehicle in a head-on crash.

Justice died at the crash scene.

Whisman was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital. A juvenile with Whisman was also transported to the same hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.