OSU: 228 interim suspensions issued to students said to have hosted or attended parties and large gatherings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials with The Ohio State University continue to crack down on large off-campus parties and gatherings.

According to OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson, the university issued 228 interim suspensions to students who allegedly hosted or attended such events, between last Wednesday and Saturday evening. Some of those suspended have been cleared, meaning the students involved are now permitted to return to campus.

This comes with classes scheduled to begin for the fall semester on Tuesday, August 25.

Many students who live off-campus told NBC4 that they thought their neighborhoods seemed quieter this past weekend, compared to normal weekends.

Some, including Travis Rutledge, said they stayed at home all weekend and they hope others will continue do the same so the semester can go on without any disruptions.

“I want to stay in Columbus,” said Rutledge. “This is my senior year. This is my last semester down here before I leave to go to student teaching. I want to have fun. I want to enjoy my college experience. I don’t want to move

back home or not be allowed to go out or do anything.”

On Friday, the university issued the following statement regarding off-campus parties and gatherings:

All Ohio State students must follow the university’s health and safety requirements, on and off campus. Students who host or attend a party – or any gathering – with more than 10 people will be immediately referred to Student

Conduct and will face an interim suspension. Student organizations involved in unsafe gatherings could lose their university recognition and funding. Ohio State students must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing, and students must not host or attend gatherings of more than 10 people. We cannot have a successful semester if we fail to follow these simple requirements. Anyone who sees a gathering that poses a health or safety risk should call local authorities. Authorities will respond in-person and inform the occupants of the residence that they have been reported to Student Conduct and should

disband. The Office of Student Life is also monitoring off-campus neighborhoods and is reporting individuals to Student Conduct. Community members can report gatherings directly to Student Conduct at studentconduct@osu.edu.

A university spokesperson said figures regarding the COVID-19 testing of students, staff and faculty will be released within a few days.