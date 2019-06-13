Breaking News
Scioto County Couple charged after baby found in well

Outbreak of Legionnaire’s blamed on hot water system

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) – An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a newly opened hospital outside Columbus has been traced to its hot water system.

The health department said at least 16 patients admitted to the 210-bed Mount Carmel Grove City hospital after its opening April 28 have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’. The disease is a severe form of pneumonia that’s caused by inhaling tiny water droplets containing the legionella bacteria. One of the patients, a 75-year-old woman, died.

Hospital president Sean McKibben said in a statement Thursday that the disease outbreak happened because of inadequate disinfection of the hot water system prior to the hospital’s opening.

He said a permanent supplemental disinfection system with constant monitoring and controls has been installed.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 News Facebook Page

WOWK 13 NEWS

Local Events