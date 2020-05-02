BELLAIRE, OH (WTRF) – The committee and Executive Board of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference have decided to cancel the upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremony following several discussions.
The induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 was originally scheduled for Aug. 15.
Many factors contributed to the final decision to cancel, including COVID-19, social distancing guidelines and the uncertainty surrounding the start of schools and fall sports.
Several other prominent events in the Ohio Valley have already canceled, such as the Debbie Green Memorial 5k and Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.
A tentative reschedule date has been set for Aug. 14, 2021 at WesBanco Arena.
7News Sports Anchor/Reporter Scott Nolte was among the OVAC 2020 Hall of Fame inductees.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- DOJ charges former Blue Bell CEO with conspiracy in 2015 Listeria outbreak
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 19,335 cases, 1,021 deaths
- Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested
- Kentucky Derby memories: American Pharoah gives trainer a long-awaited 4th Derby win
- Kentucky Derby is postponed until September, but ‘Kentucky Turtle Derby’ is today
- OVAC Hall of Fame induction pushed back to 2021
- WV Natural Resources Police search for people who dumped asbestos shingles in Mon National Forest
- More than 200 8th graders dubbed WV’s newest ‘Knights of the Golden Horseshoe’
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirms death in Kanawha County
- Fayette County Sheriff searching for missing juvenile