OVAC Hall of Fame induction pushed back to 2021

BELLAIRE, OH (WTRF) – The committee and Executive Board of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference have decided to cancel the upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremony following several discussions.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 was originally scheduled for Aug. 15.

Many factors contributed to the final decision to cancel, including COVID-19, social distancing guidelines and the uncertainty surrounding the start of schools and fall sports.

Several other prominent events in the Ohio Valley have already canceled, such as the Debbie Green Memorial 5k and Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

A tentative reschedule date has been set for Aug. 14, 2021 at WesBanco Arena.

7News Sports Anchor/Reporter Scott Nolte was among the OVAC 2020 Hall of Fame inductees.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories