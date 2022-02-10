Over $100,000 in meth seized during southern Ohio traffic stop

Image of a drug seizure made by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Feb. 2, 2022

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Two West Virginia women are facing felony chargers after troopers say they found over $100,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in southern Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped an SUV about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2 on State Route 823 in Scioto County on a turn signal violation. After noticing “criminal indicators,” troopers summoned a drug-sniffing dog, leading to a search of the vehicle.

Three pounds of methamphetamine were seized, which were valued at $108,000. The Highway Patrol released one image:

The driver, Jessica McCormick, 31, and the passenger, Dakota Kliber, 29, both of Huntington, West Virginia, were arrested and are facing charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.