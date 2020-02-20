COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A committee studying changes to Ohio’s facial recognition database has recommended updated driver’s license photos be added to the database.
The proposal came out of the Attorney General’s Facial Recognition Task Force report released Thursday. It would update the law enforcement database with driver’s license photos taken after 2011.
The report noted the recommendation was controversial and the task force tried to balance public safety with people’s privacy.
Attorney General Dave Yost says he’s reviewing the recommendations. The former prosecutor says driver’s license photos are already considered identification and can be shown to police.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Panel: Add new license photos to facial recognition database
- Retired colonel, astronaut honored for lifetime achievement
- Governor makes history by attending gay rights rally
- Calling all artists: Enter the 2020 National Veterans Day Poster Contest
- Amazon driver rescues Suffolk man while delivering package
- Video of Arkansas boy and his rescue pup goes viral
- Records: Woman’s DNA found at scene where her son was found
- U.S. medical schools boost LGBTQ students, doctor training
- West Virginia city changes marijuana possession ordinance
- Drennen booked for alleged involvement in homicide and officer-involved shooting