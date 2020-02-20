Panel: Add new license photos to facial recognition database

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A committee studying changes to Ohio’s facial recognition database has recommended updated driver’s license photos be added to the database.

The proposal came out of the Attorney General’s Facial Recognition Task Force report released Thursday. It would update the law enforcement database with driver’s license photos taken after 2011.

The report noted the recommendation was controversial and the task force tried to balance public safety with people’s privacy.

Attorney General Dave Yost says he’s reviewing the recommendations. The former prosecutor says driver’s license photos are already considered identification and can be shown to police.

