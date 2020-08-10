Parachutist hurt when he hits downtown Ohio building

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a parachutist crashed into the side of an apartment building in downtown Cleveland and ended up injured and suspended about 40 feet in the air until he was rescued by firefighters.
The 35-year-old man told police he and four friends jumped from a plane early Sunday, although authorities are investigating where the group took off from. The other parachutists landed safely in a park.
But the 35-year-old man’s parachute drifted until it became entangled on top of a parking garage when he hit the apartment building, which is across the street from the park.
The man suffered a broken ankle.
