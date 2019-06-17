Parents plead not guilty in death of baby found in well

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) – Court officials say the parents of a 4-month-old boy found dead in an Ohio well have pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder, kidnapping and corpse abuse.

Court officials in Scioto County say 39-year-old Jessica Groves and 41-year-old Daniel Groves, of Otway, pleaded not guilty Monday in Portsmouth in the death of their infant son, Dylan.

Messages seeking comment were left for the Groves’ attorneys.

The parents were arrested before the indictment.

The baby’s body was found in a well about 30 feet (9 meters) deep in Otway, roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Columbus. Authorities haven’t disclosed a cause of death.

Authorities say Dylan was removed from his parents’ custody when he was born with drugs in his system but was later returned to his father.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.