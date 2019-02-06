Pastor Accused of Child Sex Trafficking Faces Federal Trial

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A former minister accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl for sex and then introducing her to two other pastors is set to face a federal trial in Ohio.

Anthony Haynes could face up to life in prison if he's convicted on charges that include child sex trafficking.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled for Wednesday.

The two other Toledo-area pastors charged in the investigation already have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors say Haynes began pursuing the girl in 2014 and warned her not to say anything because it would ruin his family and church. His attorneys have declined to comment.

Haynes' wife and stepdaughter are facing charges after authorities say they abducted the victim in January and warned her against testifying. Their attorneys have declined to comment.