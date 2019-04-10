Pastor Convicted of Sex Charges Seeks New Trial
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A former minister in Ohio convicted of child sex trafficking after a woman told jurors he groomed her for sex when she was 14 and encouraged her to have sex with two other pastors is seeking a new trial.
Attorneys for 40-year-old Anthony Haynes filed a motion Tuesday asking a federal court to vacate the verdict against Haynes and grant a new trial. Haynes was found guilty last month of charges including sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation.
Prosecutors say Haynes paid the girl for sex during a three-year period after promising her mother he would protect her.
Haynes denied having sex with the girl and testified she tried to manipulate him.
A message seeking the reason for the filing was left Wednesday for Haynes' attorney.
Former Ohio State Football Player...
Boy, 13, charged in fatal shooting of...
