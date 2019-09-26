Patrol: Driver hits, kills teen sister in apparent accident

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) – State troopers say a young Ohio man driving a pickup truck hit and killed his 16-year-old sister, who was standing on a roadway in the middle of the night as the vehicle approached.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Fremont post says the apparent accident early Thursday in Ballville Township remains under investigation. Troopers say alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

Investigators say the vehicle fatally struck 16-year-old Summer Morey, of Fremont, before veering off the roadway and overturning in a field.

The driver, 19-year-old Tristen Morey, and a 15-year-old passenger were treated at the scene by emergency responders.