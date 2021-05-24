Peloton’s first dedicated US factory coming to Ohio

FILE – This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company’s stationary bicycle in San Francisco. Safety regulators are warning people with kids and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Saturday, April 17, 2021, that it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

TROY TOWNSHIP, OH (WJW) — A Peloton factory is coming to Ohio, the New York-based company recently announced.

Called Peloton Output Park, the space would be the first dedicated factory the company has built in America, and it’s all coming to Troy Township outside of Toledo with plans for a 2023 opening. The factory will produce stationary bikes and treadmills and offer a showroom.

“While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the U.S. via our Precor sites,” CEO and co-founder John Foley explained in a statement. “The new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines, to support our continued growth for years and years to come.

The extensive park is going to cover 200 acres and is expected to bring in more than 2,000 new jobs to the area over the next few years, the company said.

Peloton, which offers high-end in-home exercise equipment, has seen major growth during the COVID-19 pandemic with more people investing in getting their sweat on from their house. Founded in 2012, fans of the equipment rave about the online classes offered through the company (for a separate monthly fee), which can be viewed from their bike or treadmill screens.

Earlier this month, the company recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmills after a child died and at least 70 other incidents were reported.

