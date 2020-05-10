People gather in rallies around Ohio to protest reopen plan

Put on by the group Free Ohio Now, rallies were held around the state in more than 30 counties, including Columbiana

LISBON, OH (WKBN) – Nearly 100 people gathered at the Square in Lisbon Saturday afternoon to “Rally Around Ohio” in disagreement with Governor DeWine’s plan to reopen the state.

Put on by the group Free Ohio Now, rallies were held around the state in more than 30 counties, including Columbiana.

They say they are defending the Bill of Rights for Ohioans against government overreach.

Leaders and speakers at Saturday’s rally say the stay at home order restricts people’s constitutional rights.

Organizer Jamie Kenneally says it’s all about a bigger picture.

“I think a lot of informed citizens are beginning to see that you can be equally as concerned about the crisis that COVID-19 has caused as well as the economic impact of the continued shutdown as well as the potential and current government overreach and these extended orders, these stay at home orders,” said Kenneally.

“What has prompted this is not grave enough to infringe upon people’s liberties and we’re here fighting for all those non-essential workers that have been restricted in an un-warranted way,” said Brad Schuler, a rally attendee.

Speaker Scott Cahill says the big question is looking at defining documents and asking where the government should and shouldn’t stand within our lives.

