Phoenix Zoo orangutan picks OSU to win Fiesta Bowl

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted:

PHOENIX, Arizona (WCMH) — An orangutan at the Phoenix Zoo must know something the oddsmakers don’t know.

Rayma the orangutan, a 14-year-old female who arrived at the zoo earlier this year, has picked the Ohio State University Buckeyes to win Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

A video posted to Twitter shows Rayma enter her enclosure at the zoo and choose between two t-shirts — OSU and Clemson.

At first, Rayma appears to favor the Clemson orange, but ends up putting the red OSU shirt on, solidifying her pick of the Buckeyes.

Rayma has experience picking winners — she’s correctly predicted the last two Super Bowl winners.

