PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Grassy Fork Road near Union Road in Pike County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Thursday.

They say the driver lost control of their vehicle going eastbound on Grassy Fork Road, went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

OSHP says 42-year-old Jeremiah Beckett, of Chillicothe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Elm Grove Fire Department, Portsmouth Ambulance, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County Coroner were on the scene of the crash.

This crash is under investigation.