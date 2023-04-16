PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people were injured in a crash in Pike County, Ohio, early Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, April 16 in the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 near Howard Road in Pike County, Ohio. Troopers say a Chevy Malibu allegedly changed lanes improperly, striking a Dodge Ram.

The OSHP says the crash caused the Dodge Ram to jack-knife, and the Chevy Malibu became trapped under the pick up. The crash closed the road for about an hour and a half during the investigation this morning.

Troopers say the driver and passenger of the Malibu were taken to a local medical center with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” The driver of the Ram was not injured in the crash, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers say. The OSHP, Waverly Fire Department, Waverly Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Ambulance responded to the scene.