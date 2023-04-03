PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Three people are dead after a crash at the intersection of Ohio State Rte. 32 at State Rte. 335 in Pike County, Ohio, near Beaver.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 4:53 p.m. on Monday.

They say an SUV was driving northbound on State Rte. 335 when it was struck by a semi-truck driving eastbound on State Rte. 32.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver, Stephen D. Stapleton, 34, of Waverly, Krysta Stapleton, 36, of Waverly, and Stephen F. Stapleton, 73, of Waverly, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash, according to OSHP.

They say they were assisted on the scene by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department, the Department of Energy FD, Portsmouth Ambulance and the Ohio Department of Transportation.