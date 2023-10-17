PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A seven-year-old girl died and her mother was arrested after a car crash in Pike County, Ohio, Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Chasity Bliss, 43, of Piketon, was driving eastbound on Jasper Road in Newton Township. The OSHP says Bliss drove off the road, ramped over a driveway, and struck a utility pole and a tree.

Bliss’ seven-year-old daughter, who has not been named, was killed in the crash, and her other daughter was uninjured, the OSHP says. They say the seven-year-old is believed to have been unrestrained during the crash.

Chasity Bliss was arrested and has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the OSHP. She is being held in the Pike County Jail.