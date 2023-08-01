WAVERLY, OH (WOWK) – Five juveniles have been detained by authorities after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Waverly Police Department, the incident began around 1:37 a.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023 when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for “multiple traffic infractions.” The WPD says when the officer activated his lights and sirens, the vehicle allegedly accelerated.

Police say the driver came to a stop at State Route 348 in Scioto County, and three female occupants were detained without incident. However, two male suspects allegedly ran from the scene. With help from the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit, the two suspects were detained without further incident a short time later police say.

According to the WPD, investigating officers learned the vehicle was allegedly stolen out of Chillicothe, Ohio.

The WPD says they will not be releasing the suspects’ names due to them being juveniles.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Piketon Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit.