PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man is in custody for having more than 40 dead dogs and 80 dogs at severe levels of skinniness and starvation at a Pike County, Ohio, property.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Wyndan Skye was arrested after reports of animal cruelty in the 300 block of Wynn Road in Piketon.

They say they found a dead dog beaten and tied to a tractor while searching the property.

40 dead dogs and dead chickens were found on the property. A live pig and 80 dogs in various states of starvation and skinniness were found.

Deputies say the animals were taken to “remote locations” to receive care from a vet. Two dead dogs were sent away for a necropsy.

Skye is being charged with Cruelty to Companion Animals. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Skye is scheduled to be in Pike County Court on Feb. 6, at 10 a.m.