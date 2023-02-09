PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man arrested for having more than 40 dead dogs and 80 dogs at severe levels of skinniness and starvation at a Pike County, Ohio, property is facing an additional charge.
The Pike County Clerk’s Office says 62-year-old Wyndan Skye is now facing an additional charge of Tampering with Evidence. Skye was already charged with Cruelty to Companion Animals.
Skye was initially held on a $40,000 bond, which increased to $70,000 on Thursday. He has not posted bond.
Skye’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6 but was pushed to Feb. 15 so that he could get an attorney.
