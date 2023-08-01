WAVERLY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Pike County, Ohio.

According to the Waverly Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:43 a.m. in the 200 block of Ford Avenue on Sunday, July, 30, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say they found the victim at the scene with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area medical facility, and then transported to a Columbus Hospital. The WPD says the man remains in critical condition at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Waverly PD at 740-947-2179 or jwinfield@waverlypd.net.