PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A motorcyclist died on Tuesday after a crash in Pike County, Ohio, Monday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Robert Lawson, 82, of Piketon, Ohio, was hit from behind while riding his motorcycle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

OSHP says this made the motorcycle go off the road where it hit a guardrail and a concrete barrier.

After the crash, Lawson was taken to the hospital by helicopter. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, according to the OSHP.