PIKETON, OH (WOWK) — Various Ohio law enforcement agents seized large amounts of drugs as well as cash and a firearm from a Piketon, Ohio, home.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force and Portsmouth Police SWAT Team served a drug-related search warrant at 1311 Smokey Hollow Road in Piketon.

Task Force agents allegedly found large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl, plus drug paraphernalia, cash, and a firearm.

Agents arrested Peggy Lansing, age 53, for having a weapon under disability. Sheriff Thoroughman says at the time of Lansing’s arrest, she was out on bond for a previous drug-related crime.

Task Force agents will give more evidence to the Pike County Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges, the Sheriff says.

Agencies involved in this announcement include Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecutor Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton.

Anyone who wishes to leave an anonymous tip with the Task Force can call (740) 354-5656 or send an email to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.