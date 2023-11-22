EDITOR’S NOTE: The suspect in this video was involved in a vehicle crash, and some images may be disturbing for some viewers.

WAVERLY, OH (WOWK) – Police have released body camera footage of the arrest of a man who they say was involved in a violent crime spree last week.

The incident happened in Waverly, Ohio. Police say Zachary Boone is accused of robbing a gas station and taking off in a stolen car. The Waverley Police Department says he then went into a Rural King, got some clothing and changed out of the clothes he was wearing from the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. They say they believe he had just been released from the facility.

According to the WPD, he then allegedly stole a pedestrian’s phone in the parking lot, hit the pedestrian and then took off from police.

Officers say as they approached Boone, he drove off the road and a tree branch stopped his vehicle from going into water. The WPD says Boone was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Boone faces multiple charges including failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, robbery, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.