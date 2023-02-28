WAVERLY, OH (WOWK) — A man is in custody after abducting someone with a firearm and leading police on a high-speed chase.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of State Route 220 and River Road for a possible abduction with a firearm on Sunday.

Deputies say they saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle and they tried to stop the driver. The driver did not stop and started a high-speed police chase.

Around four hours later, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement found the victim on Rapp Montgomery Road.

On Tuesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Brown was taken into custody.