Pike County Sheriff suspended following indictments

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader has been suspended following his indictment on 16 charges last month.

According to Pike County Court of Common Pleas records, a judge has ruled that Reader should be suspended.

Reader was indicted last month on 16 charges, including theft in office and tampering with evidence after he was accused of keeping money from drug cases in a safe in his office.

Reader’s charges include seven charges of conflict of interest, four charges of theft in office, two charges of theft, one charge each of tampering with evidence, tampering with records, and securing writings by deception.

Attorney General Dave Yost has called for the removal of Reader as sheriff.

“Sheriff Reader violated the public’s trust when he used his office to benefit himself rather than the public,” Yost said. “Reader has been credibly accused and indicted. Under these circumstances, I don’t see how he can be an effective law enforcement officer.”

Auditor of State Keith Faber issued a statement following Reader’s suspension.