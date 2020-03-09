Plastic surgeon accused of drugging, sexually abusing women

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:
Arrest Handcuffs_1510349872264.jpg

TOLEDO, OH (AP) – Federal authorities are accusing a plastic surgeon who runs clinics in Ohio and Michigan of drugging and sexually abusing more than 20 women.

Court records don’t indicate any of the women were the doctor’s patients. They describe some as high-end escorts, including one he met while at a convention in Los Angeles in 2016.

The FBI says it raided Manish Gupta’s offices on Friday. They say they agents found recording equipment, videos, and drugs that produce memory loss.

Gupta made an initial appearance in federal court Monday. His attorney declined to comment.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events