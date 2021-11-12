‘Please don’t shoot me. I’m the homeowner’: Ohio police chase ends in man’s kitchen

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland Heights man has been forced out of his home after a police chase ended with a car hanging out of his kitchen.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at Fairmount Blvd. and S. Taylor Rd.

Cleveland Heights police were pursuing a vehicle believed to be involved in multiple crimes.

The pursuit hit speeds of 85 mph.

The suspect crashed into John Gall’s home. He lives at the dead-end of S. Taylor.

“I stuck my head out the broken front window and said, ‘Please don’t shoot me, I am the homeowner,” Gall told FOX 8 crews at the scene.

Gall says he was just 10 to 15 feet from where the car went into the home asleep on his couch.

“It’s a disaster,” Gall said. “I can’t go in there. It’s unstable. They don’t want me back in the house, um, I don’t know what to do next.”

Police say one suspect was taken to the hospital. They are searching for the other.

The police car involved in the chase crashed into the neighbor’s fence.

Gall and his neighbors say this is at least the third time the home has been damaged from a car running off the road because of the dead end.

“As soon as I heard it hit, I knew that one of the two houses had been hit by a car. I know the sound well by now,” neighbor Todd Freeman told FOX 8.

“This house has been hit repeatedly,” Freeman said.

“I’ve talked to city hall about it in the past,” Gall said.

He told FOX 8 the city didn’t want to put up a guardrail because it would have been aesthetically unpleasing.

Gall says he’s not sure what’s next.

“I’m waiting for my insurance company to show up and give me some clues as to how to proceed with this. I’m hoping it doesn’t snow tonight.”