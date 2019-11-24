Police: 11-year-old shot and killed at party in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say an 11-year-old has been shot and killed while attending a birthday party at an apartment in Cleveland.

Cleveland police say the child identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Tyshaun Taylor was shot around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and two juveniles carried him to a corner to flag down help. Police say the child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police statement says officers were told that a 16-year-old male had been hosting a birthday party at the apartment when the shooting occurred.

No other details of the shooting were immediately released, and no suspects were publicly identified.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

