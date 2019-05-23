Police: 14-year-old boy killed, girl injured in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say 14-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting near an Ohio elementary school that also left a 14-year-old girl wounded.

Columbus police say the shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency responders found the boy and girl with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk near Shady Lane Elementary School. Authorities say Jaykwon Sharp was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The girl was shot in the leg and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say they believe Sharp and the shooter had been in an argument. They say investigators have identified a “person of interest.”