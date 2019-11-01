Police: 2 families report finding objects in Halloween candy

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities say two Ohio families who went trick-or-treating together have reported finding sharp metal objects in Halloween candy.

Police in Colerain Township outside Cincinnati say a father from one family found an object Thursday night in a peanut butter cup. A mother from the other family needed several stitches when she cut her finger while spreading out candy.

Colerain Township police spokesman Sgt. Scott Owen says the objects likely would have come from the same house in a five-block-area where the families trick-or-treated. Police will try to collect DNA from the objects while determining whether the reports are genuine.

Colerain Township tweeted early Friday that parents should check their children’s candy and set aside anything that appears to have been torn or tampered with.

Please check your children’s candy from last evening. pic.twitter.com/yqHqq3Aooj — Colerain Police (@ColerainPolice) November 1, 2019