Police: Cleveland Man Found Dead, Frozen in Abandoned Home

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police say a 65-year-old man was found dead and frozen inside an abandoned home over the weekend.

Officials say Juan Proctor was found dead about 1:30 p.m. Friday inside the home - following two days where temperatures fell below zero. Cleveland.com reports investigators have not determined when Proctor died, and say the home was boarded up and had no heat.

A friend who was dropping off food for Proctor found him dead, and told police he had previously tried to get him to move out of the abandoned home.

Police say Proctor was found "completely frozen" in the house's kitchen area. Authorities say there are no signs of foul play.