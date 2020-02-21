Police: Dismembered body too burned to determine gender

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police sais a dismembered body found ablaze in a secluded, grassy area near some train tracks was too burned to determine the person’s gender.

A police spokeswoman tells Cleveland.com the body found early Wednesday was badly burned. She wouldn’t discuss further details about the remains.

Authorities say shrubs had been put on top of the body and set on fire.

It was found several miles northeast of downtown, near train tracks that cut through an area that includes homes, industrial businesses and a senior living community.

A homicide investigator told reporters that police have previously found burned-out cars in the same area.

