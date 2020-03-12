Police file warrant for Cleveland sex offender

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Cuyahoga County filed a warrant last month for a sex offender who failed to provide notice of a change of address.

Anthony Jana, 39, was convicted in June of 2013 for sex crimes with a child. An offense of failure to provide an address change is listed from January 17.

The offense of failure to provide an address change is listed as January 17.

Jana is identifiable by the many tattoos across his entire face. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories