Police file warrant for Cleveland sex offender

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Cuyahoga County filed a warrant last month for a sex offender who failed to provide notice of a change of address.
Anthony Jana, 39, was convicted in June of 2013 for sex crimes with a child. An offense of failure to provide an address change is listed from January 17.
Jana is identifiable by the many tattoos across his entire face. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
