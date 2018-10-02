Police: Hair in shower drain prompts stabbing in Ohio

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police say body hair left behind in a shower prompted a stabbing.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:30 p.m. Monday to a house on N. Portland Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

When officers got to the house, they encountered the victim who told them that he had showered earlier in the day and washed his long hair. To be considerate of others, he cleaned the drain of the hair that had fallen out.

Later that day, the victim said Daquan Ross, 21, took a shower but did not rinse his body hair from the shower stall.

The victim said when he confronted Ross about the hair, he took out a knife and cut him near his armpit.

Ross was charged with felonious assault.