Police identify YSU football star victim in fatal accident in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead Sunday morning after a crash in Youngstown that happened overnight.

The accident happened near the intersection of Albert Street and McGuffey Road late Saturday night around 11:54 p.m.

According to a report, YPD was attempting to stop a 19-year-old driver for a traffic violation at the intersection of Albert Street and the Himrod Expressway exit.

The driver attempted to evade police and eventually struck another vehicle on Albert Street,

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Darius Shackleford.

Police say they had to use the “jaws of life” to cut the roof off to get one driver out.

Shackleford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The 19-year-old driving the other vehicle that was involved in the crash was not hurt. There was also a 17-year-old boy with the fleeing driver at the time of the accident.

Shackleford was part of the YSU Penguins football program from 2015-2020.

YSU Football mourns the loss of former Penguins wide receiver Darius Shackleford.



“Shack” was a member of our program from 2015-20.



Rest In Peace, We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/9HiGxQPqdk — YSU Football (@YoungstownStFB) February 7, 2021

The Youngstown Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit, Detectives, Internal Affairs and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.