Police kill armed man who threatened hostage at pizza shop

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) – Police say an officer shot and killed a man who was holding an Ohio pizza shop employee hostage at knifepoint.

No one else was hurt during the lunchtime confrontation Saturday at Cristy’s Pizza in Lancaster, southeast of Columbus. It was initially reported to police as a robbery.

Police say the armed man, 31-year-old Troy Kirk, of Lancaster, didn’t cooperate with their attempts to deescalate the situation. They say an officer fired at Kirk to end the situation when the opportunity presented itself.

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette reports that police indicated the hostage didn’t know Kirk.

