Police: Man Crashes Into Playground After Fatal Shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio man who was shot drove his car into a playground before dying.

Police in Dayton say officers responding to an unrelated call Sunday evening saw a speeding car crash into a fence and playground at a prep school.

Investigators say the playground was empty at the time though significantly damaged in the accident.

Police say the 42-year-old driver had been shot and died later at a hospital. A 33-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. Authorities say the shooting was the result of a long-running dispute between the two men.

