Police: Man shot, killed after answering knock at apartment door in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man died on Wednesday after a shooting in a Hilltop neighborhood. Jabri Russell Curry was found lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 2003 West Broad Street Apt. A, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Curry was taken to Grand Medical Center in extremely critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries, police said. An initial investigation suggests that Curry answered a knock at the front door and an unidentified gunman fired at him, fatally wounding him, according to a police report.

The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction and are still at large. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS. This is the 93rd homicide in Columbus in 2019.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories