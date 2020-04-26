Police: Ohio man shot to death at own 25th birthday party

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities in Cleveland are investigating the shooting death of a man at his own birthday party.

Police say officers were called to a residence at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 25-year-old man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators say the victim was there for a party celebrating his own 25th birthday.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates that a 22-year-old relative was handling a handgun “and reportedly shot the victim believing it was unloaded.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene and booked at the county jail. Police say the case remains under investigation.

