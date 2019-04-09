Police: Ohio mom overdosed, leaving kids on school bus

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police say a Youngstown bus driver was left with three children while their mother was passed out in a vehicle from a suspected overdose.

Youngstown City School's director of transportation called police around 5:45 p.m. Monday, reporting that they had three children, ages 6 and younger. She said their bus driver kept the children after noticing that no one was home.

While police were investigating, they were also called nearby for a report that two women were passed out in a vehicle. A witness reported that they had been unconscious for more than 30 minutes.

Police said the women eventually woke up after treatment and admitted to taking methadone.

One of the women -- 31-year-old Jonnie Winslow -- was identified as the mother of the children who had been left on the bus. Police said suspected methamphetamine was found on the floor of the vehicle near Winslow.

Police said Winslow also had a warrant for her arrest on a past disorderly conduct charge.

She and the other suspect were taken to the hospital, and Winslow was later taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Children Services was contacted about her children, and they were given to a family member.