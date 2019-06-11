Breaking News
Body of missing Ohio baby found at bottom of well

Police search for missing Wellston woman

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

WELLSTON, Ohio (WOWK) – Wellston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Jackson County, Ohio woman.

Police say 26-year-old Katrina Marie Lawhead was last heard from on April 30 by family members. The last time the family had contact with Lawhead was through a text message.

Lawhead was reported missing by her grandmother.

A tipster did come forward last week and told police Lawhead was last seen with a male subject three and a half weeks ago in Vinton County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Wellston Police Department at 740-384-2171.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on Air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 News Facebook Page

WOWK 13 NEWS

Local Events