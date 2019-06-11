Police search for missing Wellston woman

WELLSTON, Ohio (WOWK) – Wellston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Jackson County, Ohio woman.

Police say 26-year-old Katrina Marie Lawhead was last heard from on April 30 by family members. The last time the family had contact with Lawhead was through a text message.

Lawhead was reported missing by her grandmother.

A tipster did come forward last week and told police Lawhead was last seen with a male subject three and a half weeks ago in Vinton County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Wellston Police Department at 740-384-2171.

