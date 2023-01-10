SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities.

According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments come after a Southern Ohio Drug Task Force investigation involving fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution within the county.

According to authorities, investigators have seized 1,722 grams of suspected meth, approximately 151 grams of suspected fentanyl and five firearms.

Authorities say the 72 indictments against the 18 people include a range of felony charges of Trafficking in Drugs, 1st-degree felony; Possession of Drugs, 1st-degree felony; Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, 1st-degree felony; Conspiracy to Trafficking Drugs, 2nd-degree felony; and Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, 2nd degree felony. Authorities did not say which suspects were facing which charges.

According to the Scioto County Common Please Court, arrest warrants were issued for the following individuals: Jehwaun Booker, Jr., 29, of Dayton; Jehquan Booker, 22, of Dayton; Jasmyne Anderson, 26, of Dayton; Shaquille Thomas, 28, of Dayton; Papa Ndiaye, 20, of Dayton; Ronald Daniels, 29, of Dayton; Lawrence Hicks, 47, of Cincinnati; Antone Jackson, 27, of Dayton; Ashtyn Gibson, 20, of Dayton; Kristina Kreveling, 48, of Portsmouth; Jay Castelli, 32, of Portsmouth; George Webster, 48, of Portsmouth; Shannel Weatherford, 26, of Portsmouth; George Meade, 27, of Portsmouth; Elissa Williams, 22, of Portsmouth; Teresa Boyle, 26, of Portsmouth; Roger Turner, III, 50, of Wheelersburg; and Karen Green, 46, of Wheelersburg.

Authorities say as of Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, they are still seeking Jehquan Booker, Antone Jackson, Ronald Daniels, Papa Ndiaye, Kristina Kreveling, Teresa Boyle and Lawrence Hicks.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the seven people authorities are seeking is asked to contact the Portsmouth PD at 740-353-4101, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566 or the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force’s tip line at 740-354-5656.