Police seek suspect in Scioto County robbery

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a robbery where an 84-year-old man was beaten, kidnapped and later locked in his trunk in February 2020. April 15, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a robbery where an 84-year-old man was beaten, kidnapped and later locked in his trunk.

Thomas A. Glass

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says charges have been submitted through Portsmouth Municipal Court for Thomas A. Glass, 51, of Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Captain John W. Murphy says Glass has been known to stay in the Highland Bend area and Sciotoville.

“Glass should be considered dangerous, and we are requesting anyone that has information about his whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office,” he says.

Detectives and Deputies along with the Scioto County Drug Task Force Officers and the Portsmouth Police Swat Team responded to and searched several locations today looking for the suspect.

Charges come as a result of the ongoing investigation into the Feb. 24’s crime. Police say the 84-year-old victim came home “to find a male subject in his house who later beat him, kidnapped him, stealing his car that the suspect later wrecked and left the victim locked in the trunk.”

Murphy says detectives collected evidence they submitted to BCI&I for testing.

Donini says this remains an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto county Grand Jury on a later date on this suspect and others.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091 or 740-354-7566. All calls will remain anonymous.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories