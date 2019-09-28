Police: Vinton County Man arrested for endangering children

MCARTHUR, Ohio (WOWK) – A man in Vinton County, Ohio, is under arrest for endangering children. According to deputies, Jonathon Nelson of McArthur was taken into custody after attempting to flee from police.
Nelson was wanted on several warrants. Additional charges against him are expected, including obstruction, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
