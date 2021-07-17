Police: Woman facing charge after gunshot injures boy, 5

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Police say an Ohio woman will face a child endangerment charge in a shooting that injured her 5-year-old son.
Columbus police say the boy was brought into Children’s Hospital shortly after 5 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound that went through both knees.
Detectives determined that the child had been lying on a couch next to his 30-year-old mother, who they allege was intoxicated and had been pointing a handgun at several other adults, making threats. Police say that as she was putting the handgun back in her purse, she fired a shot, striking her son in the legs.
The boy is in stable condition and awaiting corrective surgery.
